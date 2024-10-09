'Sat Sri Akal from Amritsar': British envoy Lindy Cameron makes 'special visit' to Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 9 : British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, made a special visit to the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Wednesday and heaped praises on the warmth and generous spirit.

The envoy said she got to learn about Sewa (selfless service), which happens to be a core theme of Sikhism.

"Sat Sri Akal from Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. Grateful to visit the sacred and beautiful Golden Temple, to experience the warmth and generous spirit of my hosts and to learn about Sewa (selfless service), the heart of Sikhism," Cameron stated in a post on X.

Sat Sri Akal from Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar 🙏 Grateful to visit the sacred and beautiful Golden Temple, to experience the warmth and generous spirit of my hosts and to learn about Sewa (selfless service), the heart of Sikhism. pic.twitter.com/iotvRyrbrQ— Lindy Cameron (@Lindy_Cameron) October 9, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Cameron opened up on her experience and said her visit was "calm and beautiful." She appreciated the guidance she got in understanding the history of the place.

The High Commissioner also expressed her appreciation for the hospitality extended to her.

"Thank you for a fantastic visit today to such a special, beautiful and really important place. It was such a calm and beautiful visit, and I really appreciated the guidance I had in understanding its history," she said.

Earlier on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the British High Commissioner joined an interfaith prayer ceremony.

She said that in a "troubled world" today, Mahatma Gandhi's legacy is needed more than ever.

"A privilege to join a beautiful interfaith prayer ceremony at Rajghat this morning and watch PM @narendramodi and President Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn pay respects on Gandhiji's birth anniversary. In a troubled world, his legacy is needed now more than ever," Cameron stated in a post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor