"Satyamev Jayate" Swami Brahmaviharidas welcomes US decision to close investigation on BAPS

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 : Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, welcomed the decision by the United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey to close their investigation of BAPS and the creation of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham.

Speaking with,Swami Brahmaviharidas said some people with "vested interest" had levied the false accusations and added that this decision restores faith in justice.

"Satyamev Jayate! We build a temple with love, faith, devotion and a spirit of volunteerism... Some people with little vested interest file false accusations regarding when the temple was built, craftsmanship," Swami Brahmaviharidas said.

"The US government carried out an investigation into the temple for 4 years and finally closed it, saying no charges were ever filed and no charges were ever true. This restores faith in justice," he added.

Earlier, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in the United States welcomed the decision.

"The United States Government's decision to end this investigation sends a clear and powerful message in support of what our organization has maintained from the outset: that BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhama place of peace, service, and devotionwas built through the love, dedication, and volunteer service of thousands of devotees from all walks of life", an official statement by BAPS Sanstha noted on Thursday.

BAPS noted in the official statement how its spiritual teachings have long emphasised that in the face of adversity, one must maintain faith and respond with cooperation, humility, and a commitment to truth and understanding. "As our scriptures have guided us for thousands of years, "Satyameva Jayate" or "truth will always prevail."

"This period has been challenging for our fellowship, but with the grace of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the blessings of our spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj, we emerge with renewed strength and deepened faithin God and in the enduring spirit of this nation," it said.

