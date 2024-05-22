Saud bin Saqr lays the foundation stone for the "Glass Technology" factory in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed that the industrial sector in the UAE is a vital tributary of the national economy, and an essential axis in its strategy aimed at enhancing its competitiveness and investment attractiveness, in order to achieve its goals in Diversifying the economy, doubling the sector's contribution to the gross national product, and supporting the sustainable development process.

This came during the laying by His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, the foundation stone for the "Glass Technology" factory specializing in the production of glass for solar panels, which extends over an area of 113 thousand square meters, with an investment estimated at For 350 million dirhams, in Al Ghail Industrial Area, affiliated with the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones Authority (RAKZ).

His Highness said, "The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will continue its efforts to harness all the capabilities for the growth and prosperity of the industrial sector, in line with its future aspirations aimed at building a strong, flexible and sustainable economy, and supports its comprehensive development path."

His Highness noted that building economic partnerships with partners from various parts of the world enhances the emirate's competitiveness, emphasizes its growing position, and is in line with Ras Al Khaimah's strategy aimed at consolidating its presence as a leading global destination in the industrial sector.

His Highness stressed that Ras Al Khaimah supports the growth and prosperity of various industries, thanks to its possession of modern infrastructure and an advanced legislative investment environment that encourages companies to innovate and pioneer in advanced technological industries, and enables them to expand their business and reach various regional and global markets.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah listened to an explanation from those in charge of the factory, about the company's strategy and future plans to reach global markets from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The officials expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, for his unlimited support for investment projects in the emirate, and for honoring His Highness by laying the foundation stone for the new factory.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by a number of senior officials in Ras Al Khaimah and the company (ANI/WAM)

