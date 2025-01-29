Saudi Arabia: 9 Indian nationals killed in Jizan road accident, Indian mission sets up helpline number

New Delhi [India], January 29 : In a tragic incident, as many as nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia's Jizan region.

The Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia gave information about the incident and mourned the demise of Indian nationals. It assured of full support to the affected families.

It has also set up dedicated helpline numbers to resolve further queries of the Indian nationals.

https://x.com/CGIJeddah/status/1884538691797811310

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has assured full support to the families of the deceased and is working closely with the authorities to provide assistance.

"We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected," the post read.

"The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it added.

The helpline numbers provided by the Indian mission are: 8002440003(Toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301(WhatsApp).

https://x.com/drsjaishankar/status/1884543227526533144?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences on the accident, stating that he was "grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives.

"Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," Jaishankar said on X.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

