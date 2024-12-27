Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
By ANI | Published: December 27, 2024 06:07 AM2024-12-27T06:07:12+5:302024-12-27T06:10:04+5:30
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 27 (ANI/WAM): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by the Israeli National Security Minister, and the incursions of the occupation forces in southern Syria.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom affirmed that these systematic practices in Al Aqsa Mosque constitute a flagrant transgression and provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world, and that the continuation of military operations in Syria is a further undermining of the chances of Syria restoring its security and stability. (ANI/WAM)
