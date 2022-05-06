Saudi Arabia resumes flights to Istanbul this week: Reports

Saudi Arabia will resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul this week after two-year air-traffic suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish media reported on Friday.

Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia is relaunching air travel to Istanbul, with the first scheduled flights planned for May 7 from Jeddah and Riyadh, the Sabah newspaper reported.

The airline will also operate daily flights from Medina to Istanbul, the report added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

