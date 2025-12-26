Saudi Arabia: Security Guard Injured at Makkah’s Grand Mosque After Man Jumps From Upper Floor to Commit Suicide; Chilling Video Emerges

A devotee at the Makkah's grand mosque in Saudi Arabia (Masjid al-Haram) tried committing suicide after jumping from the upper floor of the Haramain on Thursday, December 25. An alert security officer saved his life by running towards him and preventing him from hitting the floor. However, the security personnel and the devotee both received serious injuries.

The Saudi General Directorate of Public Security shared a chilling video of the incident on its X (formerly Twitter) handled, praising security forces who acted in a timely to control the situation and ensure the safety of worshippers.

🕋🚨 A security guard at the Masjid al-Haram rushed to intervene after a person tried to take their own life by jumping off the upper floors of the masjid.



The security guard was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground. Both individuals were… pic.twitter.com/NnpveIE8wf — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) December 25, 2025

The viral video shows chilling footage of the man attempting to commit suicide and jumping from the upper floor where chaos was erupted at the centre of the mosque. As he jumped from a certain height, he saw the security personnel station at the mosque take his position below and spread both his arms to catch him. However, both were seen collapsing on the floor due to injuries.

#الأمن_العام:

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تباشر

في حينه حالة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار

العلوية للمسجد الحرام، وإصابة رجل أمن

أثناء محاولة منعه من الارتطام بالأرض وقت سقوطه. pic.twitter.com/ksGvcyhYiU — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) December 25, 2025

The Special Security Force responsible for the security of the Grand Mosque said both the individual and the injured officer were taken to hospital for medical treatment, and that all necessary legal and administrative procedures were completed.