"Saudi Arabia very important factor for stability in region": Jaishankar on West Asia situation

New Delhi [India], November 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasised that Saudi Arabia plays a key role in maintaining stability in West Asia, highlighting the ongoing situation in the region particularly in Gaza.

In his opening remarks at the second meeting of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, today Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing position on the issue.

The Union Minister emphasised India's commitment to condemning acts of terrorism and hostage-taking while expressing deep concern over the continuing deaths of civilians.

"Saudi Arabia, we recognise, is a very important factor of stability in the region. The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us, particularly the conflict in Gaza. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing deaths of innocent civilians," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister stressed that any response to the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law, and that India has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Any response must take into account international humanitarian law and we support an early ceasefire. India has also consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution, and we have contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities," he said.

Additionally, Jaishankar spoke on other global and regional issues, including the G20, BRICS, and the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), highlighting the shared interest between India and Saudi Arabia in preserving regional stability and fostering economic growth.

"Today, we would have an opportunity to also talk about the G20, the BRICS, the IMEC and other regional and global issues. It is clear from our discussions, which we have so far and expect to continue, that we have a similar interest in preserving the stability of the region and in driving our economies towards greater prosperity," Jaishankar said.

Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year, killing over 1200 people and holding over 250 as hostages. Around 100 of them are still in captivity; many are feared dead.

In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza. The Israeli operation, however, has killed over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza. The mounting civilian toll has raised global concerns and increased the call for a ceasefire.

With time, the conflict has escalated further, with Houthi rebels from Yemen and Hezbollah from Lebanonboth considered Iran's proxiesalso increasing their offensive against Israel, compelling Tel Aviv to indulge in a multi-front war.

On October 1, Iran entered the conflict directly by launching a barrage of over 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. After vowing retaliation, around a month later, on October 26, Israel launched "precision strikes" against Iran, targeting Tehran's military targets.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that coordination between both nations was essential and that both nations would "continue to align our positions on issues of shared concern, especially as they pertain to international peace, security and economic development."

The Saudi Foreign Minister arrived in India on Tuesday night for his two-day visit and is expected to depart for his country today.

