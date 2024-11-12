Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister to visit Delhi today

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will pay an official visit to India from November 12-13, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Al-Saud will arrive at the Air Force Station at Palam in Delhi. On Wednesday, he will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Hyderabad House.

Earlier on November 1, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

During his visit, Goyal participated in the Plenary Session of the 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative (FII), with representatives from global Governments and the industry.

He highlighted the critical role of international partnerships and economic diplomacy in fostering global cooperation, innovation, technological advancement, and investment, the ministry said.

He urged global investors to seize emerging opportunities in India, particularly in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

Goyal also co-chaired the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) along with Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on 30th October 2024 in Riyadh, the ministry stated.

The Strategic Partnership Council was established in 2019, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

The Committee reviewed the progress achieved by the four Joint Working Groups: Agriculture and Food Security; Energy; Technology and Information Technology; and Industry and Infrastructure. They noted the deepening of the bilateral economic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and deliberated on ways to enhance trade and investment.

The Minister held ministerial engagements in Riyadh, including with the Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Minister of Investment. These engagements focused on collaborative initiatives in trade, energy, and technology.

