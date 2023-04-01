Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadership on their appointment

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 1 (/WAM): His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, has made a phone call to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulating him on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

HRH Mohammad bin Salman also made similar calls to H.H. Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, congratulating them on their appointments.

During the calls, the Saudi Crown Prince wished them success in performing their duties and serving their country and people, praying to God Almighty to bless them in bringing further development and prosperity to the UAE.

For their part, their Highnesses expressed their appreciation to HRH Mohammad bin Salman for his sincere feelings towards the UAE leadership and people and wished continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both sides underscored the deep-rooted fraternal ties that bring the UAE and Saudi Arabia closer together, and their keenness to further strengthen them to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

