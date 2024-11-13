Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives in India for official visit

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night for a two-day official visit to India.

During his visit, he will co-chair the 2nd meeting of the Political, Security, Social, and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) on Wednesday.

The SPC was established in 2019, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia in October of that year.

"Warm welcome to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia as he arrives in India on an official visit. During the visit, he will co-chair the 2nd meeting of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC). This visit will provide further impetus to the multifaceted - bilateral ties." Randhir Jaiswal, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said in a post on X.

According to his schedule, the Saudi Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, at Hyderabad House on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia. During his visit, Goyal participated in the Plenary Session of the 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative (FII), with representatives from global Governments and the industry, as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He highlighted the critical role of international partnerships and economic diplomacy in fostering global cooperation, innovation, technological advancement, and investment, the ministry said.

India and Saudi Arabia have formalised many bilateral agreements in recent years, covering sectors such as food exports, pharmaceuticals, electrical interconnectivity, energy, small and medium enterprises, digitisation and electronic manufacturing.

Both countries are also exploring collaboration in emerging fields like fintech, new technologies, energy efficiency, clean hydrogen, textiles, mining, etc., the ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor