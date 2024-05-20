Saudi King to undergo medical examinations in Jeddah: Royal Court

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 20 (ANI/WAM): The Saudi Royal Court said Sunday that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, will undergo medical examinations at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to a high fever and joint pain.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Court added that the medical team will conduct tests to diagnose his condition and monitor his health. (ANI/WAM)

