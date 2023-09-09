Saurabh Sachdeva relied on his theatre experience for performance in 'Haddi'

Mumbai, Sep 9 Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, who known for 'Sacred Games', 'Taish', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Good Luck Jerry', shared that for his role in 'Haddi', he drew from his past experience of a play where he essayed a female character.

'Haddi' stars Nawazuddin Siddique in the role of a transgender, and Saurabh's role too is of a transgender.

Sharing about how he prepped for the role he said: "In order to accurately portray a transgender, I had to dedicate time and effort to improving my body language. It was essential for me to approach this role with respect and avoid turning it into a caricature through exaggerated movements or style. Although it presented a significant challenge, I drew upon my previous education and experiences, such as a solo play where I portrayed a female character."

He further mentioned: "Additionally, I extensively researched the transgender community by studying documentaries, watching videos, and immersing myself in stories related to this topic. This role was unlike any other I had previously undertaken, and it will breakdown the stereotype of playing a certain kind of villain."

For Saurabh, 'Haddi' holds great significance because of the pivotal role his character plays in shaping the narrative of the film.

"The emergence of such complex characters is a result of the audiences' increasing receptiveness towards unconventional content. I was thrilled to delve into my own femininity, a facet I have always deeply admired. As an actor, the ability to embody the entire spectrum of gender allows for greater versatility and mastery of the craft," he said.

For the film, Saurabh reunited with his 'Sacred Games' co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Describing his experience reuniting with Nawazuddin Siddique, he said: "I was pleased to once again collaborate with Nawazuddin, as we have a deep understanding of each other's artistic goals and a shared language of cinema. Our working relationship is characterized by open communication and mutual respect. Nawazuddin consistently demonstrates a calm and receptive demeanor, allowing me the freedom to interpret and respond to the material in my own unique way. Our interactions are light-hearted, filled with laughter and enjoyment."

He added: "When an actor is open to collaboration, it fosters a strong connection on physical, emotional, and intellectual levels. Nawazuddin's down-to-earth nature only adds to the positive experience of working together."

The film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun, is streaming on ZEE5.

