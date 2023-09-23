‘Savdhaan India’ returns with new season ‘Criminal Decoded’ 

Mumbai, Sep 23 The crime television series ‘Savdhaan India’ is set to make an explosive return with host actor Sushant Singh in this upcoming season. The theme for this season is ‘Criminal Decoded’ which will provide viewers a peek inside the minds of criminals.

Sushant’s storytelling abilities have not only made the show popular but have also garnered immense popularity for him among the public.

The inaugural episode of 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' titled 'Karan Arjun,' is scheduled to air on September 26. The episode is rich in themes of liberation, love, revenge, and the repercussions of past actions. The second episode titled 'Cobra' promises a morally intricate and engaging narrative involving deceit, cunning, and an unwavering pursuit for ill-gotten wealth.

In the third episode, 'Gandhi Nagar,' we are taken into a deep and enigmatic tale exploring the relentless hunt for a serial killer and the transformation of an outwardly ordinary individual. Moving on to the fourth episode, 'Narbali,' it unravels a dark and complex narrative that exposes the depths of desires, deception, and manipulation. Lastly, the fifth episode, 'Blue Bird Detective Agency,' dives into an entertaining and morally intricate storyline, revealing a world of deceit, manipulation, and criminal machinations.

Each episode will shed light on some special cases with themes that will send shivers down the spine.

'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded’ premieres on September 26, and will air Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor