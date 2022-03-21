SC declines clubbing or transferring of criminal cases against Amrapali directors

New Delhi, March 21 The Supreme Court on Monday declined to order clubbing and transfer of several cases lodged against Amrapali directors and other officials of the group's firms.

The counsel of Shiv Priya, one of the Amrapali officials behind the bars, submitted before a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit that trial in over 80 criminal matters can be transferred to one court from seven different courts in the capital.

Refusing to either club or transfer the cases, the bench said every complainant will have different versions and it will create issues for the court, and the trial court judge concerned will find it difficult to deliver the judgement.

As counsel cited clubbing of matters in the coal scam, the bench pointed out that the coal scam cases involved government officials as accused and the Prevention of Corruption Act provides transfer and clubbing of cases. The counsel emphasised that the crux of all the FIRs is that the home buyers were cheated.

Shiv Priya claimed that charges have been framed in one case out of total 85 matters probed by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police, adding that he has been in jail for the last three years.

The top court also examined a separate plea by Anil Kumar Sharma, jailed former CMD of Amrapali group, seeking relief on medical grounds. Sharma claimed he was suffering from some health conditions. The bench directed the Director, AIIMS, to set up a board of doctors to examine him within two weeks and submit a report.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 18.

Several home buyers moved the top court due to non-delivery of flats by the real estate company. Former group directors of Amrapali, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the Supreme Court's orders.

