School education, liquidity crisis, human rights discussed in Oslo talks: EU envoy on Afghanistan

The European Union's special envoy to Afghanistan has "underlined the need for primary and secondary schools to be accessible for boys and girls throughout the country when the school year starts in March".

Taking to Twitter, the EU envoy Tomas Niklassonn also said that discussions during the Taliban delegation visit to Oslo earlier this week include humanitarian crisis, human rights, right to education for girls and women in Afghanistan during the talks.

"I also underlined the need for primary and secondary schools to be accessible for boys and girls throughout the country when the school year starts in March - and discussed engagement with UN-appointed special rapporteurs," Niklasson said.

"Thank you Norway for hosting #Afghanistan discussions on e.g. the humanitarian crisis, human rights, right to education for girls and women, an inclusive government, CT and the liquidity crisis, with Afghan women and civil society actors and de facto authority representatives," he added in another tweet.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian charities pledged support to Afghanistan.

Representatives of Norwegian charities and organizations met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his three-day visit to Oslo.

According to Balkhi, Muttaqi assured the organizations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) full cooperation in the delivery of aid and equitable distribution, according to Ariana News.

Muttaqi led a 15-member delegation to Norway this week where they met with a broad range of officials and foreign representatives.

In addition to meeting Norwegian officials, the Taliban also met with dignitaries from the US, Canada and the United Kingdom, and with representatives of a number of European countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor