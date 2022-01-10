Schools in Afghanistan's Kunduz province closed due to political violence

Political violence in recent years has forced schools in Afghanistan's Northern Province of Kunduz to be closed.

The head of the provincial education department, Mawlawi Ismail Abu Ahmad, said that over 30,000 students have been deprived of schooling because their classrooms were in conflict areas in clashes between the former security forces and the Taliban, according to Tolo News.

Alchin Female High school is one of the schools where once Taliban forces and former government engaged in fierce fighting. The school is now under reconstruction.

The numbers provided by the Kunduz education department indicate that the war has squandered education opportunities for around 30,000 students. Efforts are underway to pave the way for the return of students to the schools, according to Tolo News.

Earlier, the Taliban announced a new 170 member policy unit for the security and protection of educational institutes.

