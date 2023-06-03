Scientists discover mega-city under abandoned ant colony

Scientists discovered a secret city hidden in the ground after pumping tonnes of cement into an abandoned ant hill. This happened when the researchers were filming a documentary called Ants! Nature’s Secret Power.

Scientists carried out experiments and research in the field to uncover a megacity beneath the surface of the Earth. They found a secret city hidden in the ground that was constructed by tiny ants. The researchers discovered the megacity by pumping 10 tons of cement into an abandoned ant hill for three consecutive days.

The clip opens to show the scientists pouring cement into an abandoned ant hill. The narrator explains that they poured ten tonnes of cement into the hole for three days. After that, they began the excavation and what they discovered was nothing short of extraordinary. They came across an unbelievably detailed underground structure. There are subterranean highways connecting the main chambers and off the main routes are side roads, says the narrator while explaining the scene shown in the video.

A video revealed that the ants created the structure by displacing 40 tons of dirt. And it really is a mega-city. The ants networked to disposal pits and fungus gardens. Each tunnel was designed to ensure thorough ventilation and reduce transport time. Everything looks like it has been designed by an architect a single mind but of course, that isn’t true, the narrator said. This colossal and complex city was created by the collective will of the ant colony, the super organism.