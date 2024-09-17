Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in New York in Alleged Sex Trafficking Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday evening after a grand jury indicted him. The charges in the indictment were not immediately clear. Diddy was taken to the FBI field office in Manhattan.

According to international media reports, Combs was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into an alleged sex trafficking case that led to search warrants being issued and executed at Diddy's homes in Beverly Hills and Miami.

🚨 #BREAKING: Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ARRESTED by the FBI, NBC is reporting



WOW.



Diddy’s home was raided a couple months ago by Homeland Security after human traff*cking allegations



Many people have been comparing his allegedly heinous acts to those of Jeffrey Epstein.… pic.twitter.com/scQSFa8dPH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ.

The arrest comes nearly a year after Combs ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed file a sex trafficking and abuse lawsuit against him in November. Seven more women and one man have since come forward to sue Combs, with allegations ranging from sex trafficking to sexual assault.