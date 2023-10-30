SECL dispatches record 100 million tonnes of coal in current fiscal

New Delhi, Oct 30 Coal India subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) has achieved the 100 million tonnes mark in coal dispatch for FY 2023-24 which represents a 17.65% jump over the corresponding figure for the same period of the previous year. This is the fastest 100 MT coal dispatch achieved by Chhattisgarh-based company since its inception, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Of the total coal dispatch, more than 80% went to the power sector as the company dispatched around 81 million tonnes of coal to power plants across the country.

SECL mega projects Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda located in Korba district have contributed significantly to the total dispatch of 100 million tonnes of coal. Gevra, the largest coal mine in the country has contributed 30.3 MT while Dipka and Kusmunda contributed 19.1 MT and 25.1 MT of coal respectively. The total share of all three mega projects in the total dispatch has been more than 74 percent.

Apart from this, SECL's Korea Rewa coalfield, where most of the old and underground mines are located, also madenotable contribution by enhancing coal dispatch by 20% as compared to last year.

SECLis one of the largest coal producing subsidiaries of Coal India. The company produced 167 MT of coal (highest in its history) and accounted for around one-fourth of CIL’s total coal production in FY 22-23. This year the company has a target of 197 MT of coal production.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor