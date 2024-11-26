Second earthquake jolts Pakistan in a single day

Multan [Pakistan], November 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Pakistan late on Monday night, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

As per the data shared by the National Centre of Seismology, it was noted that the earthquake took place on November 25 at 10:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 297 kilometres, with coordinates at latitude 30.19 N and Longitude 71.24 E., as per the NCS.

The details were also shared on X by the National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier on Monday, another earthquake was recorded near Islamabad in Pakistan.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at 1:12 PM (afternoon).

It was recorded at Latitude 33.52 N and Longitude 72.69 E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 146km.

Pakistan has recorded five earthquakes in the last 30 days, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

