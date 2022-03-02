Second Indian dies in Ukraine after Russia's invasion

In a major development, an Indian student from Barnala in Punjab on Wednesday died in Ukraine where a war is raging following the invasion of the Russian military. Chandan Jindal (22) was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia Ukraine.

According to Hindustan Times report, Jindal was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) after suffering an Ischemic stroke. He breathed his last earlier in the day. His father has written to the Government of India to make arrangements for bringing back his body.

