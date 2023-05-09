Section 144 imposed in Islamabad after Imran Khan's arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Pakistan's Dawn reported on Tuesday. He was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Pakistan's noted journalist Hamid Mir said just a few moments before the arrest, Imran Khan was waiting for biometrics in the IHC. "His lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan told me that Rangers arrested Khan during the biometrics process. Gohar claimed that Rangers pushed him first and then arrested Khan very violently," he said. Currently, more than 120 cases are registered against the 70-year-old leader related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, and inciting violence. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid massive protests and riots-like situations caused by PTI workers.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that 70-year-old Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country. "They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," Cheema said in a video message posted on the party's Twitter handle. Khan's arrest comes a day after the Pakistan Army slammed the former PM for “highly irresponsible and baseless” allegations by him against a serving ISI officer without any evidence as a fresh war of words broke out between the powerful military and the former prime minister.In a strongly worded statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military- also said that Khan's “fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”."This has been a consistent pattern for last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives," it said. The statement came two days after the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician at a rally on Saturday accused spy agency ISI Gen Faisal Naseer of orchestrating plans to murder him. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the PTI chief to task for "maligning and threatening" the army and intelligence agencies.

