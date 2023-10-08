Security Cabinet has approved "war situation", taking significant military steps: Israel PM's Office

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : The security cabinet approved the "war situation" and taking the "significant military steps according to the Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."," Israel Prime Minister's Office announced on X.

According to the Israel PM's Office, the war was forced on Israel in a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip" which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

In a post shared on X, Israel PM's Office stated, "Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government."

"The war that was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip began at 06:00 yesterday (Saturday, 7 October 2023)," it added.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said the country was at war. He made the remarks after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday called Hamas attack a "war crime" and asserted that whoever took part "will pay the price."

In a video statement posted by Israel Defense Forces on X, Hagari said, "Hamas brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam. Whoever took part will pay the price. The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength and power."

According to latest update, more than 400 people lost their lives after Hamas launched an attack on Israel near the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported. Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack. More than 2,048 injured in the deadliest attack are undergoing treatment in hospitals, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that schools across the entire country will remain closed in the coming days. In addition, businesses south of Netanya and north of the central Negev can only be opened if there is ready access to bomb shelters, according to the military.

Gatherings will be restricted to 10 people outdoors and 50 people indoors in those regions, according to the Home Front Command, The Times of Israel reported. The restrictions will remain valid till Tuesday at 6 pm (local time).

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, top IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the searches for Hamas terrorists were underway at several besieged towns, The Times of Israel reported.

"As of this hour, there are forces fighting in [Kibbutz] Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it," Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

According to Hagari, the IDF's mission objectives are to evacuate all civilians from border communities in Gaza, put an end to fighting there, manage security barrier breaches, and keep attacking terrorist targets in the Strip.

