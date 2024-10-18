Security forces continue searches in dead sea area after terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Friday, IDF observers identified a number of suspects near the border with Jordan south of the Dead Sea and dispatched forces to the scene.

Two terrorists, who crossed a few meters into Israeli territory and opened fire at the forces, were eliminated by two IDF reservists from the Home Front Command, under the command of the Yoav Regional Brigade.

During the exchange of fire, an IDF soldier and an IDF reservist were lightly and moderately injured and have been evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

Numerous IDF and Israeli security forces are now blocking routes and conducting searches in the area, due to the suspicion of an additional terrorist.

The beaches of the Dead Sea, crowded with tourists due to the Sukkot holiday weekend, have been evacuated by Israeli Police. Border Police forces are securing the hotel area as a precaution in light of the situation.

Security forces continue to conduct searches in the region, and the public is advised to follow instructions from authorities. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor