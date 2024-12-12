Security forces launch manhunt following bus shooting attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): Security forces are launching a manhunt and setting up roadblocks around Bethlehem, following a Wednesday night shooting attack against an Israeli civilian bus between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Multiple civilians were injured during the terror attack, including a 12-year-old boy who remains in critical condition. (ANI/TPS)

