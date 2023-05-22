Security heightened in J-K for G20 meeting

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : The security measures have been heightened in Srinagar as the city is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which will start on Monday.

The three-day working group meeting is being held here on May 22-24.

For this three-day G20 Summit, from May 22-24, Kashmir is under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring is put in place National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are being deployed around the venue Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will be deployed at several places to give security cover to prevent from any terror incident.

As Srinagar hosts the G20 meeting, a local singer Bilal Ahmad said, "I would like to thank our government, who gave an opportunity to Kashmir to host this. We welcome the G20 Summit that begins today. This is for the development of our Kashmir. We thank the Govt for this."

"The delegates are welcomed in the city. I think that since this new government came, this is the first time something good happened. This will not only boost tourism but also the music industry," he added.

Meanwhile, Nasir Ali Khan, a social activist said that he is very thankful to the central government for conducting the tourism G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All the people in J-K are taking this meeting positively and are happy that this will give the platform for the city and country in the future," Khan added.

He also commended the security arrangement in the city.

Imran, a local Sports academy coach also said that this G20 will give an opportunity to the youths.

In Srinagar, graffiti depicting the scenic beauty and colours of Srinagar cover the walls of the city.

As of now, the G20 Working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.

The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

