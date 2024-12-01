Security personnel deployed "without live ammunition" for Nov 24 protest: Pak minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 : Pakistan's Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that despite a Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling declaring as unlawful, the Tehreek-e-Insaaf's November 24 protest, the party violated the Red Zone in Islamabad, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond.

The Ministry stated that security forces deployed to manage the protest did so without using live ammunition, ensuring their actions did not escalate the violence further, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had issued a "final call" for nationwide protests on November 13, demanding the restoration of PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he claimed fortified a "dictatorial regime."

Despite the IHC's directive and offers of an alternate protest location at Sangjani, PTI marched toward the Red Zone, sparking a day-long confrontation with security forces. The protest ended in a hasty retreat from the Red Zone by PTI leadership, following pitched battles between the protesters and law enforcement personnel.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their handling of the situation, stating they had "bravely repulsed the protesters." However, PTI criticised Naqvi for his statements, blaming him for the violence they claimed resulted in multiple deaths among their supporters. Amnesty International condemned the actions of the authorities, labelling it a "brutal and lethal crackdown" on peaceful protesters. Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, currently in jail along with other leaders, called for national reconciliation to stabilise Pakistan's political landscape.

The Interior Ministry's notification outlined the legal context, explaining that despite the IHC's ruling, PTI had breached the Red Zone, violating court orders. It noted that the government had offered the party an alternative venue at Sangjani, but PTI still chose to march into the Red Zone, in direct contravention of the court's decision.

The government criticised PTI for its "blatant" defiance of legal directives and claimed the protest was organised with resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's government. The notification also described how PTI protesters "aggressively engaged" law enforcement with weapons and accused the protest of being "orchestrated and financially sustained" by provincial government resources, reported Dawn.

The Ministry further alleged that PTI's march included violent "miscreant elements" and illegal Afghan nationals, claiming that these individuals led the violent activities during the protest. Around 1,500 "hard-core fighters" were reportedly involved, operating under Murad Saeed, an absconder and proclaimed offender. The notification emphasised that the army, which was deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution to secure critical government facilities, did not engage directly with the protesters nor was it tasked with riot control. It reiterated that only police and rangers, without live ammunition, were responsible for dispersing the crowd.

The government also rejected PTI's claims of widespread casualties. The notification accused PTI and its supporters of running a "coordinated massive fake propaganda" campaign, which it said was aimed at diverting attention from the protest's failure.

The government pointed out that major hospitals in Islamabad had refuted reports of deaths caused by law enforcement actions, labelling the social media campaign as based on fabricated or AI-generated footage. PTI's social media was criticised for spreading exaggerated claims of deaths, ranging from tens to thousands, which the Ministry called false.

Additionally, the notification condemned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his inflammatory statements against state institutions. The Ministry revealed that 39 lethal weapons, including 18 automatic guns, had been seized from the protesters. It also stated that over three dozen foreign nationals had been arrested in connection with the violence, Dawn reported.

Early estimates suggest that material losses from the protests amounted to hundreds of millions of rupees, with indirect economic losses, such as those related to security measures, estimated at PKR 192 billion per day. The statement underscored the financial burden of the unrest on the government and emphasised the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in sustaining the protests.

In its final remarks, the Interior Ministry warned that those spreading false information would be held accountable under the law. It stressed that PTI's social media operatives, both within Pakistan and abroad, would be investigated for inciting violence and destabilising the nation's political environment.

