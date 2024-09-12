Seized document reveals Hamas' heavy losses in Gaza: Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 12 Israel has revealed a document, which it says was written by a senior Hamas commander, detailing severe losses suffered by the militant group during Israel's offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military says the letter, attributed to Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa Salama, claims that about 80 per cent of the group's fighters have been killed, injured, or fled, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military's Intelligence Directorate says Salama, who was killed in an airstrike in July, addressed the letter to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his brother Muhammad, a top Hamas military commander.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that the document was among the materials seized by Israeli troops in Gaza.

According to Gallant, it outlines extensive damage to Hamas, including the destruction of 70 per cent of its weapons, loss of 90-95 per cent of its rockets, and death of half its fighters, with more wounded or having fled.

"They are left with about 20 per cent (of the fighters)," Gallant said, quoting the letter.

The document reportedly requests help from the Sinwar brothers, which Gallant said reflects growing distress within Hamas after a monthslong Israeli bombardment.

Israel has been conducting large-scale military operations in Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people. Around 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to the health authorities in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor