Selena Gomez shares 'moments in time' with fun photos featuring her sister Gracie

Los Angeles, Dec 31 Actress-singer Selena Gomez is wrapping up 2023 with a fun Instagram post that features her favourite moments of the year, including a few with her sister, Gracie.

The ‘Single Soon’ singer posted a carousel of photos featuring friends like Nicola Peltz Beckham and Sofia Carson to her social media account, reports People.

She called the candid snaps and selfies "Moments in time" in the caption. Two highlights of her memorable year in photos are of Gomez, 31, and her 10-year-old sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

As per People, Gracie posed on Gomez's back in the first picture, taken at a Disney theme park. The sisters snapped a casual selfie in bed in the second image of them together. Cason commented on the post with three white hearts, while Beckham wrote: "I love you so much."

As for Gracie, she's had quite a big year with her big sister. In August alone, they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert together at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Gracie had a small cameo in Gomez's ‘Single Soon’ video, released August 25.

"Hi, I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At. All," Gracie's voice says on an answering machine message at the start of the video. She's probably not worried, but Gomez did spend the last few months of 2023 with a beau.

He's not featured in her latest set of images, but the Only Murders in the Building star went Instagram official with her boyfriend, producer Benny Blanco, in December in a separate carousel of photos captioned, "New York, my favourite moments with you this week”. The last photo was a black-and-white image of the couple kissing.

