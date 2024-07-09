Self-confidence of youth is India's biggest asset: PM Modi in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : The Indian youth is full of confidence and this confidence is the biggest capital of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Moscow on Tuesday.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Russia, PM Modi said that the first step towards achieving success is self-belief and self-confidence.

PM Modi said the first step towards achieving success is self-belief and self-confidence. In a jibe at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, the Prime Minister said, "Before 2014, we were in the depths of despair. But today, the country is full of confidence. And this is the biggest asset of Hindustan."

He said that India was changing as it believes in the strength of its 140 crore citizens who are now dreaming of turning their resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' into reality.

"India is changing because it believes in the 140 crore citizens to usher in development. All citizens dream of a developed India," the Prime Minister said.

"Today, as a friend to the world, India is giving new confidence to the world. India's growing capabilities have given hope of stability and prosperity to the entire world. India is being seen as a strong pillar in the new, emerging multipolar world order," he added.

Giving an example of the Indian cricket team's victory in the T20 World Cup the PM said, "The victory lay in not giving up until the last ball. That is the representation of today's youth. The anecdote is not just limited to the game. Victory is achieved by only those who refuse to give up," he said.

"The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment," he said.

He said that the Indian diaspora was the first that he addressed after becoming the PM for the third time last month on the same day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor