"Self-sufficiency, statement of independence, civilizational state": Jaishankar opens up on multiple symbolisms of 'Bharat'

New Delhi [India], February 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday explained symbolism of 'Bharat' in multiple domains, saying that the country implies not only rebalancing politics and economics but it also mandates the influencing of international agenda as well as shaping of the global narrative.

He added that 'Bharat' is also a declaration that when India engages with the world, it doesn't necessarily have to be done on terms that are set by others.

The EAM was giving the Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru Memorial Lectures 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Convention Centre on the topic of 'Bharat and the World'.

Addressing the event, he said, "Let me start with my own understanding of what is Bharat. It has multiple symbolisms in multiple domains. Economically, we can be talking about an Atmanirbhar Bharat that has the connotation of certain resilience, self-sufficiency, contribution, or talent that is expressing itself".

"In terms of development, it implies a commitment to create an inclusive, just and fair society where no one is left behind," he added.

The EAM added that the political symbolism of 'Bharat' is a statement of independence and its cultural meaning includes Indian heritage and practices.

"Politically, Bharat is a statement of independence. It is a declaration that India engages the world. That when India engages with the world, it doesn't necessarily have to be done on terms that are set by others. Our objective in that engagement is our own personality and innate qualities come out. Then there is of course, the cultural aspect of Bharat. Here, we could be speaking about our thinking, culture, heritage and practices," Jaishankar further said.

Further opening up on the analytical aspect of 'Bharat', he said that it is a "civilizational state" rather than just an "international polity", which suggests a larger responsibility and contribution.

He added that it requires India to plan ahead for the quarter century ahead of the 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Analytically, where international relations is concerned, Bharat also means a civilizational state rather than just an international polity. It suggests a larger responsibility and contribution; one that is expressed as a first responder, development partner, peacekeeper, bridge builder, and then upholder of rules, norms and law. It implies not only rebalancing politics and economics but in the cultural domain as well. It mandates the influencing of international agenda and the shaping of global narrative," Jaishankar said.

He added, "Not least, it means drawing on our own history and taking a long and deliberative view of the challenges that the world faces today. It requires us to equally serious about present, consolidating the achievement of the last decade while planning ahead for the quarter century ahead of the 'Amrit Kaal.'"

