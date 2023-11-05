Sending journalists back to Afghanistan puts their lives in danger: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 : The Pakistani government's deportation of unauthorised Afghan migrants has drawn criticism from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which has said that 200 Afghan journalists are now in danger of being deported as well, according to Khaama Press.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a statement that they have spoken with a number of journalists who have reported experiencing severe violence as a result of the Pakistani government's decision to remove Afghan migrants.

Following the implementation of this expulsion programme, some journalists have had terrifying encounters.

According to Khaama Press, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged Pakistani authorities to permit these journalists to remain in Pakistan and guarantee their safety, stating that sending them back to Afghanistan puts their lives in jeopardy.

The group cited the instance of a journalist who fears being kicked out by Pakistani police after they harassed and threatened him despite having a temporary residency card.

"I am accused of espionage for foreign media, vandalism, negative propaganda, and supporting women's rights under legal persecution in my own country. Death awaits me there," the journalist said, according to Khaama Press.

Recently, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, stated that the government had no plans to extend the deadline, saying, "We talked about expelling illegal residents, but the message was conveyed as if we were only expelling Afghans, Khaama Press reported. The government's message was not just for Afghans; it was for all illegal migrants."

Despite facing pressure from various nations to reconsider its decision regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants living in the country, Pakistan remains resolute and is unwilling to change its stance, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor