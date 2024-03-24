Senior Hamas operative arrested near Ramallah

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that a wanted man was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in terrorist activities in Kfar Al-Bireh, which is located next to Ramallah. The man was described as a senior Hamas operative who served several years in an Israeli prison for various terrorist acts.

The arrest came as part of a joint operation of the Police's special Unit 33, the Gideon unit -(an operational intelligence unit that combines tracking and combat capabilities and enables the collection of intelligence information and the execution of complex arrests), together with the Shin Bet,(Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the IDF (Israel defense Forces). (ANI/TPS)

