Senior Hamas operative arrested near Ramallah
By ANI | Published: March 24, 2024 11:22 PM2024-03-24T23:22:05+5:302024-03-24T23:25:11+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that a wanted man was arrested over the weekend for his involvement in terrorist activities in Kfar Al-Bireh, which is located next to Ramallah. The man was described as a senior Hamas operative who served several years in an Israeli prison for various terrorist acts.
The arrest came as part of a joint operation of the Police's special Unit 33, the Gideon unit -(an operational intelligence unit that combines tracking and combat capabilities and enables the collection of intelligence information and the execution of complex arrests), together with the Shin Bet,(Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the IDF (Israel defense Forces). (ANI/TPS)
