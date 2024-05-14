Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

Moscow, May 14 (IANS/DPA) Following the dismissal of former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu amid corruption investigations, another high-ranking Russian general has been arrested, state media reported on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-General Yuri Kuznetsov, head of the ministry's cadre administration, is accused of a "criminal offence," according to the state news agency TASS. It did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, the well-connected military blog Rybar said officials were probing Kuznetsov's activities in his previous post within the General Staff dealing with state secrets. Police reportedly searched his offices and home.

In late April, another high-ranking general and deputy defence minister, Timur Ivanov, was arrested by federal authorities for accepting bribes.

Responsible for construction projects, Ivanov was considered a close confidant of Shoigu, whom President Vladimir Putin has since replaced as defence minister as part of a government reshuffle.

However, the 68-year-old was given an honourable exit with his appointment as Secretary of the National Security Council.

Experts regard the uncovering of the scandals at the ministry in the context of Russia's more than two-year-long war against Ukraine, which has failed to achieve the Kremlin's initial goals.

