Senior US official Campbell meets FS Kwatra, Dy NSA Misri in Delhi, discusses ways to strengthen US-India partnership

"Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell met today with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri in New Delhi, India to discuss their enduring commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership," an official release read.

"Deputy Secretary Campbell congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the NDA government on their victory in national elections, and the people of India on making their voices heard in the largest democratic elections in history," it added.

The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen regional and multilateral coordination across the Indo-Pacific region through the partnership of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

"Both the Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary expressed their intention to continue cooperation in ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the State Department said in a readout of the meeting.

During the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue which took place on March 5 in Washington D.C, both India and US reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group and other multilateral fora and processes such as the United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for advancing shared security interests within the region while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

The two sides committed to information sharing, capacity building and continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to address these threats, according to MEA.

