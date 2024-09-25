Seoul launches Korea's first nighttime self-driving taxi service

Seoul [South Korea], September 25 (ANI/WAM): The city of Seoul will launch a nighttime self-driving taxi service this week, the first of its kind in the Republic of Korea, officials said Wednesday.

Yonhap News Agency reported that three self-driving taxis will begin service on Thursday in the busy Gangnam district in the southern part of the capital. They will carry passengers across an 11.7-square-kilometre area in central Gangnam and part of the neighbouring Seocho district between 23.00 and 05.00 local time.

The vehicles will operate autonomously on roads with four or more lanes, while the driver will take control on narrow roads adjacent to residential areas or in school zones. (ANI/WAM)

