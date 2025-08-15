Serbia sees third night of mass protests as Vucic faces calls for early election

Belgrade [Serbia], August 15 : Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets across Serbia for a third consecutive night on Thursday, smashing windows at the governing party's headquarters in Novi Sad, the northern city where the country's ongoing antigovernment movement first erupted more than nine months ago, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest demonstrations came after major clashes earlier in the week left dozens detained or injured, with protesters demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic call an early election.

In Novi Sad, anger over alleged corruption in infrastructure projects was reignited by last year's deadly train station canopy collapse that killed 16 people. Demonstrators stormed the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), taking away furniture and documents while splashing paint at the entrance. "He is finished," protesters chanted in reference to the president, as they ransacked the building. Police and Vucic's supporters, who have guarded the premises for months, were absent from the scene, according to Al Jazeera.

In Belgrade, hundreds of demonstrators clashed with SNS supporters on one of the capital's main boulevards, hurling flares and firecrackers at each other. Police used tear gas at multiple locations to disperse crowds and separate the opposing groups. Similar protests took place in towns nationwide, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to pro-government Informer television, Vucic vowed a crackdown on what he called violent agitators. "The state will win," he said, accusing protesters of being "enemies of their own country" and insisting, "I think it is clear they did not want peace and Gandhian protests. There will be more arrests." He reiterated unsubstantiated claims that the unrest was orchestrated from abroad.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that 47 people were arrested during Wednesday's clashes, with about 80 civilians and 27 police officers injured. The night before, gatherings were reported at some 90 locations across the country, he added.

The European Union's Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, expressed concern over the unrest, writing on X that reports of violence were "deeply concerning." She stressed, "Advancing on the EU path requires citizens can express their views freely and journalists can report without intimidation or attacks."

Vucic has dismissed allegations that his administration has allowed organised crime and corruption to flourish. Serbia remains a candidate for European Union membership, Al Jazeera reported.

