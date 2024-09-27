Sergey Lavrov meets Antonio Guterres, discusses implementation of 'Pact for the Future'

New York [US], September 27 : Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York and discussed the latest developments and issues on the Security Council's agenda.

Their conversation centered around the ongoing war in Ukraine and its regional and global implications. They also discussed UN-Russia cooperation, as well as the implementation of the Pact for the Future.

🇷🇺🇺🇳 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.#UNGA79 pic.twitter.com/XAxWlnOHEO— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 26, 2024

The Russia Foreign Affairs Ministry shared the picture of the meeting and wrote, "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly."

According to the UN's readout released on Thursday, "The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed latest developments on issues on the agenda of the Security Council. They exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and its regional and global implications. They also discussed UN-Russia cooperation, as well as the implementation of the Pact for the Future."

Meanwhile, Lavrov also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss key matters on the bilateral cooperation agenda and urgent international issues.

The urgent international issues discussed included preparations for the BRICS Summit and "Ukraine settlement," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

Jaishankar and Lavrov agreed to continue coordinating interactions between Russia and India within the key multilateral formats.

"The two ministers discussed key matters on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as urgent international issues, including preparations for the upcoming #BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Ukraine settlement, as well as the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region in connection with the Western attempts to bring NATO elements into this region," the statement said.

Jaishankar said he and Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues. "Met FM Sergey Lavrov this afternoon at #UNGA79. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and regional issues," he posted on X.

It was the second meeting between two leaders within a month. Jaishankar and Lavrov held a meeting on the sidelines of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Saudi Arabia on September 9.

Lavrov, who is currently in US, met several delegates and diplomats on the sidelines of UNGA. which includes Jordan, Sudan , Uzbekistan, Mali and many others

🤝 On September 25, FM #Lavrov & #UNRWA Commissioner-General @UNLazzarini met on the #UNGA79 sidelines, discussed the current extreme surge of tensions in the Arab-Israeli conflict zone with a focus on humanitarian response priorities in the #GazaStrip.https://t.co/UDiXPgn00d pic.twitter.com/ExeQ6vgppd— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 27, 2024

"On September 25, FM #Lavrov & #UNRWA Commissioner-General @UNLazzarini met on the #UNGA79 sidelines, discussed the current extreme surge of tensions in the Arab-Israeli conflict zone with a focus on humanitarian response priorities in the #GazaStrip," the Russian Foreign Minister said on X after the meet with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on the sidelines.

🇷🇺🇯🇴 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan @AymanHsafadi hold talks on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.#RussiaJordan #UNGA79 pic.twitter.com/XkdzID71Ri— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 26, 2024

Following this, he also shared a post of his meeting with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and stated, "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan @AymanHsafadi hold talks on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly."

On September 23, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a "Pact for the Future" designed to address 21st century challenges including climate change, conflict, and human rights.

World leaders at the UN headquarters in New York adopted the Pact for the Future by consensus, with a small group of seven countries led by Russia holding out, having failed to pass a last-minute amendment.

"The Pact for the Future has been adopted by member countries by consensus at UN Headquarters in New York. The adoption will help pave the way for greater international cooperation for our common future," the UN official account posted on social media platform X.

The Pact covers a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor