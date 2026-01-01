"Serious threats to world peace, stability": China slams Japan over its "inflating nuclear ambitions"

Beijing [China], January 8 : China on Thursday slammed Tokyo for its expanding "nuclear ambitions" since the new Japanese government took office which Beijing described as "right-wing forces" and a "serious threat to world peace and stability".

Addressing a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted a report, titled 'Nuclear Ambitions of Japan's Right-Wing Forces: A Serious Threat to World Peace,' released earlier today by the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association alongside another academic institute.

Mao, citing the report, claimed that since the newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office, Tokyo has shown no hesitation in its nuclear ambitions.

"Since the new Japanese government took office, it has not hesitated to reveal the nuclear ambitions of right-wing forces. Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi and other senior officials sought to revise the three non-nuclear principles, implied the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines, called for boosting 'extended deterrence' that Japan receives, and openly claimed that 'Japan should have nuclear weapons'," Mao said.

According to Mao, these alleged moves pose a grave challenge to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and to the postwar international order.

She said that the report revealed Japanese forces have been secretly conducting research on nuclear weapons and stockpiling sensitive nuclear materials, with the potential to develop nuclear weapons in the future.

The spokesperson further claimed that Japan's nuclear-related rhetoric and actions could negatively impact international peace and security, urging Tokyo to clarify its position on nuclear weapons immediately, adhere to the three non-nuclear principles, and respect its obligations under the NPT.

"This report exposes the intention of Japanese right-wing forces to own nuclear weapons, lists the alarming facts that Japan has been conducting research on nuclear weapons secretly and stockpiling large amount of sensitive nuclear materials for a long time, and has the potential of developing nuclear weapons," the spokesperson said.

"The report delves into the negative impacts Japanese right-wing forces' nuclear-related words and deeds could have on international peace and security, proposed a series of measures and suggestions on eliminating the vicious impact of words and deeds of the Japanese side, and called for opposing Japan's possession of nuclear weapons and safeguarding world peace," she added.

Mao further called on the international community to remain vigilant regarding Japan's nuclear intentions, exercise caution in nuclear cooperation, and continue bilateral and multilateral efforts to contain Japan's nuclear ambitions through monitoring and verification.

She warned, "The Japanese right-wing forces' inflating nuclear ambitions are a dangerous signal of the resurgence of militarism in Japan and pose serious threats to world peace and stability. Japan must stop testing the bottom and red lines of international justice."

The report, released earlier on Thursday by the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association and the China Institute of Nuclear Industry Strategy, highlights alleged concerns about Japan's potential nuclear ambitions.

The report claimed Tokyo is currently pushing to revise the three non-nuclear principles, potentially allowing nuclear weapons possession and advanced nuclear capabilities, including a complete fuel cycle and significant plutonium stockpiles, and urging the international community to address Japan's nuclear ambitions and ensure adherence to non-proliferation obligations.

