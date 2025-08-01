Seven Baloch civilians latest victims of enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Aug 1 Seven Baloch civilians have been forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani security forces as the cycle of persecution continues amid the ongoing wave of enforced disappearance in the Balochistan province, said a leading Baloch human rights organisation on Friday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on Thursday night, Pakistani security forces carried out a raid in the Baghao area of Barkhan district of Balochistan, during which four individuals were forcibly disappeared. Among the abducted is Mian Khan Khetran, the elected Vice Chairman of the Baghao Union Council. The other victims of enforced disappearance include Mian Khan Khetran, his son Salal Ahmed, Sattar Baloch and Gulmir Baloch

The rights body further revealed that three more Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared across several districts in the province. It stated that Amanullah Baloch, who worked as a driver and a resident of Dalbandhin, Chagai district, was abducted on July 25 from his friend's home in Jamalabad, Nushki district. Additionally, Shah Jahan, a resident of Majurabad in Panjgur district, was forcibly disappeared on July 29 after being illegally detained by intelligence personnel.

Also, Beebarg Baloch, a government employee from Naal, Khuzdar, was abducted on July 30 from Asad Noor Market in Khuzdar district by Pakistan-backed squads.

Paank strongly condemned this act of enforced disappearance, stating that targetting elected representatives and innocent civilians in such an unlawful and brutal manner is a grave violation of international human rights laws and democratic principles.

Earlier on Thursday, the rights body severely condemned the "egregious human rights violations" committed by the Pakistani security forces against the residents of Noora Mohammad Hassani village in Awaran District of Balochistan.

According to Paank, these violations, including "forced displacement, arbitrary detentions, and the systemic denial of fundamental rights", reflect a pattern of state-sponsored oppression that demands immediate international attention and accountability.

“Paank has received verified reports that on July 24 and 25, Pakistani security forces forcibly displaced the entire population of Noora Mohammad Hassani village, compelling residents to abandon their ancestral homes under duress. This mass eviction follows a disturbing precedent established in 2020, when security forces allegedly detained both male and female residents, subjected men to severe physical violence at the Bugari Zeelag military camp, and subsequently released them,” read a statement issued by the human rights body.

“These individuals and their families have been forcibly uprooted, exacerbating their vulnerability amid soaring inflation and acute food insecurity. The evictions have left them without shelter or sustainable livelihoods, compounding the socioeconomic challenges they already face,” the statement added.

Raising concern, the rights body stated that the situation in Noora Mohammad Hassani is indicative of a broader pattern of human rights abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial detentions, and excessive use of force by Pakistani security personnel.

