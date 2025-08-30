Seven IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza incident overnight

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 30 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced that seven soldiers were injured last night when the armored personnel carrier they were travelling in went over an explosive device in Zeitoun, in the north of Gaza. One soldier is said to be in a moderate condition while the remaining six were lightly wounded. Five of them have already been released from hospital.(ANI/TPS)

