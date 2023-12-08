Seven killed in road accident in Indonesia

Jakarta, Dec 8 Seven members of a family were killed after a minibus they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Indonesia's Bengkulu province, a local traffic police officer said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday after the truck which was on its way from Mukomuko to the province's capital Bengkulu, lost power while driving up a hilly road and hit the minibus with the eight people on board behind, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mukomuko traffic police chief Rully Zuldh Fermana said further investigations were still underway.

