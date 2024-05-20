Seven Sri Lankan fishermen held near Kanyakumari for 'trespassing'

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 : In a swift operation conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, seven Sri Lankan fishermen were apprehended on Saturday for trespassing into Indian territorial waters off the Kanyakumari coast.

The Coast Guard vessel 'Vaibhav' while on patrol duty from Tuticorin, detected a fishing boat displaying registration numbers from Sri Lanka within the Kanyakumari sea area.

Acting promptly, the Coast Guard intercepted the trespassing vessel, effectively surrounding the barge to prevent any attempt to flee.

Upon boarding the fishing boat, authorities confirmed the presence of seven fishermen of Sri Lankan nationality engaged in fishing activities within Indian waters.

Subsequently, the seven individuals were placed under arrest and transferred to the custody of the Daruwaikulam Coast Guard Group Police Station for further investigation.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

On April 4, a total of 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were sent to Chennai in an Air India passenger flight from Sri Lanka's Colombo following their arrest, by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for crossing the border.

The 19 fishermen included nine from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal in Puducherry state. All of them went fishing in the sea in two boats on March 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor