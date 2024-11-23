Seven Wagner mercenaries killed in Mali attack claimed by al Qaeda affiliate

Bamako [Mali], November 23 : At least seven mercenaries from Russia's Wagner private military contractor group were killed in an attack in central Mali, according to a Reuters report citing the SITE Intelligence Group.

The assault was claimed by an al-Qaeda affiliate in North Africa, highlighting the volatile security situation in the region.

This incident underscores the persistent dangers faced by Wagner forces operating in Mali, where they are deployed to support the military junta, Reuters reported.

The group has been engaged in combating various insurgencies across the Sahel, a region grappling with escalating violence from Islamist militants.

In July, Wagner suffered heavy casualties during clashes with predominantly Tuareg rebels and Islamist groups near Mali's border with Algeria. That confrontation exposed the perilous nature of operations for mercenaries working under the authority of West Africa's military-led governments, Reuters noted.

The latest attack comes amid growing instability in Mali, with Wagner's involvement facing criticism for allegedly exacerbating the conflict and worsening the security landscape in the Sahel.

