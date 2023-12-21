Several dead, dozens injured after shooting in Prague; shooter eliminated: Czech Police

Prague [Czech Republic], December 21 : A deadly shooting at a university in Prague has killed several people and injured dozens others, Czech Police said. The police said that the shooter has been eliminated and the people from the building have been evacuated.

The police have not specified the number of people who have been killed or injured. In a post shared on X, Czech police said, "The shooter has been eliminated !!! The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured."

"Police are currently intervening at the scene, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are completely cordoned off," Czech police posted on the social media platform X, CNN reported.

Police have urged citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave the house as police intervention is being conducted. According to Czech police, the incident took place at the philosophy building of Charles University in central Prague, CNN reported.

Taking to X, Czech police said, "We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave the house. The police intervention is still ongoing."

