"Severe breach of international law", says China on US arms sale to Taiwan; vows strong, resolute countermeasures

Beijing [China], December 1 : Terming the US arms sale to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle as well as the three China-US joint communiques, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has vowed to take strong and resolute countermeasures to defend its national sovereignty, security and the terroritorial measures.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement comes after the US Department of Defence announced that the Department of State has approved arm sales worth USD 385 million worth to Taiwan.

Terming the US arms sales to Taiwan "severe breach of the international law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said, "US arms sales to China's Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982 and China's sovereignty and security interests."

"The sales are a severe breach of the international law, send a gravely wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and are detrimental to China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The decision to sell arms to Taiwan is simply inconsistent with US leaders' commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence." China deplores and firmly opposes it and has lodged serious protests to the US," it said.

China has urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in seeking "Taiwan independence."

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "We call on the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop abetting and supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in seeking "Taiwan independence" by building up its military. China will take strong and resolute countermeasures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity."

On Friday, the US approved a USD 385 million arms sale to Taiwan, continuing its efforts to strengthen military relations with the island nation, a move that has raised concerns in China, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the sale, which includes spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems, is expected to be delivered starting in 2025, according to Al Jazeera report.

The US Department of State's approval is aimed at helping Taiwan maintain the operational readiness of its F-16 fleet, enabling the island to address both current and future threats, the DSCA said.

Taiwan has been actively seeking to expand its military ties with the US amid growing pressure from China, which has increased military activity around the island.

