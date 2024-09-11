Severe flooding and mudslides in northern Thailand leave two dead, hundreds stranded

Bangkok [Thailand], September 11 (ANI/WAM): At least two people were killed, and hundreds more left stranded after heavy rains caused severe flooding and mudslides in two northern provinces of Thailand, according to authorities cited by Reuters on Wednesday.

The torrential downpours have inundated villages, swelled rivers, and triggered dangerous landslides, leaving several communities in distress.

The heavy rainfall followed in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm this year. Typhoon Yagi has caused widespread destruction across Southeast Asia, with its most recent impacts being felt in northern Thailand. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that approximately 9,000 households across the region have been affected by the flooding.

"Water currents are still strong," Prime Minister Shinawatra said during a press conference. "All agencies are prepared, and when the current eases, they will go in immediately to provide assistance to those impacted."

Thailand is one of several countries grappling with the fallout from Typhoon Yagi. Earlier, the storm made landfall in Vietnam, where it caused even more devastation. At least 143 people have been killed in Vietnam, primarily due to flooding and landslides.

The storm forced the evacuation of thousands of people, particularly those living near the swelling Red River in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

In Thailand's Chiang Mai province, flash floods and mudslides have severely impacted local communities. The province's governor reported two fatalities resulting from the disaster. Rescue teams are working to reach affected areas, but the ongoing rain and strong currents have made relief efforts challenging.

Authorities have also warned residents to remain cautious, as weather forecasts predict continued heavy rainfall. Emergency teams are on high alert, and the Thai government is coordinating efforts to ensure swift action once conditions improve.

With many communities cut off due to road blockages and flooded infrastructure, local officials are urging people to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel. The aftermath of Typhoon Yagi is expected to have lasting effects, and recovery efforts will likely continue in the coming weeks. (ANI/WAM)

