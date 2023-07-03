Severe storms threaten July 4 travel and festivities across US

New York, July 3 As the extended July Fourth holiday weekend proceeds, severe storms are set to take aim across a wide swath of the US from New York and Pennsylvania down to Arkansas.

The strongest storms will target Kentucky and Tennessee, potentially bringing damaging wind gusts of more than 65 mph and pingpong-ball-size hail — although a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, NBC News reported.

