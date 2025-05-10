SGCA invites media, communication innovators to compete in 12th edition

Sharjah [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): The 12th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, is now open to government agencies, individuals, and institutions from around the world. The award invites pioneers and innovators in media and communication to share their inspiring stories in the category of Best Media and Communication Content, with winners to be honoured in a ceremony scheduled for this coming September.

This year's award, which is accepting submissions until July 24, includes 23 categories distributed across five main sectors: Government Agencies, International Organisations, and Private Sector Awards, Individual Awards, Partner Awards, and Jury Awards. Those interested in entering the 2025 edition can submit their entries through the award's official website.

The Sharjah Government Communication Award plays a leading regional and global role in encouraging impactful and effective communication practices. It is one of the most prestigious awards recognising excellence and creativity in communication across public, private, and non-profit institutions. In its previous edition, the award received nearly 3,820 submissions from 44 countries.

The award places increasing emphasis on media and communication content that enhances the effectiveness of governments by clearly and transparently conveying messages, building trust with communities, and supporting public policy. It also encourages active public engagement through storytelling that resonates with the audience and reflects their evolving needs.

In the previous cycle, the category of Best Media and Communication Contentpart of the Government Agencies, International Organisations, and Private Sector awardssaw strong competition. The category honours innovative content that raises public awareness, creates positive impact through effective use of media tools, and fosters community participation and constructive dialogue around critical issues.

In the government and international organisations sub-category, Egypt's Cabinet Information and Decision Support Centre took first place, having reached the finals alongside the National Centre for Meteorology from Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture from Bahrain. Meanwhile, in the private sector sub-category, finalists included Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans from Jordan, Oranaa Marketing Services from the UAE, and Spacetoon from Syria.

Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans achieved a major milestone by winning first place in the private sector category. Its campaign was recognised as a comprehensive model of effective communication. The campaign's message was inspired by a noble social cause: empowering and educating orphaned youth over the age of eighteen. It utilised both traditional and innovative communication tools to reach the public and policymakers effectively.

Tariq Al-Kharabsheh, Programme Director at Al Aman Fund, stated: "We are honoured to be among the three Jordanian institutions that reached the finals in multiple categories out of 64 institutions from 12 Arab countries. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Sharjah Government Media Bureau for organising this pioneering award and for its continued support in highlighting purposeful social initiatives."

He added: "This win confirms the vital role that media plays as a true partner to institutions and initiatives working to serve vulnerable groups and drive societal development forward."

Participation by government entities, private sector organisations, and individuals from around the world presents an opportunity for prestigious regional and global recognition. It also serves as a platform for exchanging experiences and highlighting innovative development efforts happening across the region, as well as learning from the best international practices.

As the Sharjah Government Media Bureau prepares for the twelfth edition of the award, which will announce results during the International Government Communication Forum in September, the award invites government entities, civil society institutions, organisations, and media and communication pioneers from Jordan to participate actively and share their impactful stories and experiences.

Organisers of the Sharjah Government Communication Award emphasise that "winning is not an end in itself, but a recognition of a journey driven by purpose and commitment to serving humanity. The opportunity is now open to anyone carrying a meaningful message and striving to make a real difference in society, to participate and compete for this award, which upholds the highest global standards and is judged by leading experts in media and communication." (ANI/WAM)

